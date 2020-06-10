This Gadget Turns A 50-Minute Core Workout Into A 4-Minute Session

You can admit it — it’s been a while since you went to the gym. But, that’s the story for most of us since we’ve been quarantining for the last couple of months. However, that’s not to say you should give up on your fitness goals. With the Core46 Total Smart Gym, you can get the killer workout you’re after without leaving your home.

The Core46 Total Smart Gym is the very first of its kind, promising to strengthen up your entire core and more without you even having to leave the house. After 18 years of careful development, the brilliant minds behind this advanced workout device have managed to utilize kinetic progressive resistance of up to 100 pounds, capable of reaching the deepest of core muscles like never before.

Targeting muscles in and around your core, abs, arms, lower back, and spine, the Core46 can give you an incredible workout. That’s because it activates muscles deep within your core, significantly reducing belly fat and helping with flexibility. In other words, this thing does what traditional situps would never be able to do.

And as if all that wasn’t impressive enough, the Core46 Total Smart Gym also comes with an accompanying app, free of cost, that has tons of guided workouts you can follow along with. Simply attach your phone right onto the machine for easy viewing and start feeling that burn!

Boasting over 36 global patents, there’s no doubt the Core46 Total Smart Gym is the real deal. And the fact that it combines the benefits of multiple heavy-duty workout machines in one easy-to-use device makes it all the more fantastic.

Ready to reach your fitness goals? Get the Core46 Total Smart Gym at 64% off for just $109.99 before it’s too late!

Prices subject to change.

