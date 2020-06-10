Politics

Trump ‘Will Not Even Consider’ Renaming Military Bases Named After Confederate Generals

President Trump Holds A Press Conference At The White House

(Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

President Donald Trump stated Wednesday that his administration “will not even consider” renaming 10 American military bases named after Confederate generals.

“It has been suggested that we should rename as many as 10 of our Legendary Military Bases, such as Fort Bragg in North Carolina, Fort Hood in Texas, Fort Benning in Georgia, etc. These Monumental and very Powerful Bases have become part of a Great American Heritage, and a history of Winning, Victory, and Freedom,” Trump tweeted.

“The United States of America trained and deployed our HEROES on these Hallowed Grounds, and won two World Wars. Therefore, my Administration will not even consider the renaming of these Magnificent and Fabled Military Installations.” (RELATED: Trump’s National Guard ‘Surge’ Allowed George Floyd Protesters To ‘Demonstrate Safely,’ White House Says)

“Our history as the Greatest Nation in the World will not be tampered with. Respect our Military!”

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany also read the president’s comments to reporters at the top of Wednesday’s White House press briefing.

McEnany added that she had personally worked on the president’s statement, causing the press briefing — originally scheduled for 2:00 pm ET — to be delayed until a nearly 3:00 pm start.

Later in the briefing, McEnany doubled down that renaming the forts would be an insult to the men and women who were trained at those bases and died defending America overseas.

The president’s statements come after U.S. Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy and Defense Secretary Mark Esper signaled they were willing to rename bases named after Confederate officials.