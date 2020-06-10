3 UCF Football Players Test Positive For Coronavirus

Several UCF Knights football players have coronavirus.

According to ClickOrlando.com, the university announced Tuesday that three players tested positive for coronavirus upon returning to campus. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

A total of 60 players returned to campus for voluntary workouts during the ongoing pandemic.

As I’ve said many times at this point in time, we’re just going to have to learn how to deal with players testing positive for coronavirus.

I truly believe that with the proper procedures and protocols in place, there’s no reason at all to believe it’ll derail the season.

These schools have been preparing for months for players to return during the coronavirus pandemic. None of this should come as a surprise.

Test the players, find out who is sick, isolate them, give them proper medical attention and let the rest of the squad get to work.

We simply can’t live our lives in fear. Do we need to be safe? Absolutely, but we can have football and be safe at the same time. We don’t have to pick one or the other.