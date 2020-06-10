Washington Redskins Coach Ron Rivera Will Support Players Who Kneel During The National Anthem

Washington Redskins coach Ron Rivera will support players who don’t stand during the national anthem.

According to JP Finlay, Rivera will support players who take a knee during the anthem because he feels the protest is about nothing more than police brutality. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Ron Rivera said he supports his players if they decide to take a knee during the National Anthem. He understands it’s a protest against brutality and not about the military or patriotism. — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) June 10, 2020

Remember when I said this season would be absolute chaos after Drew Brees‘ anthem comments and the backlash that followed?

Congrats, everyone! We’ve got chaos on our hands. There is going to be mass kneeling during the national anthem this season, and there’s nothing anyone can do to stop it at this point.

Highlight: @readdanwrite asks @drewbrees what the star NFL quarterback thinks about “players kneeling again when the NFL season starts.”@drewbrees: “I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country.” Full exchange: pic.twitter.com/MpCkFyOMed — Yahoo Finance (@YahooFinance) June 3, 2020

I really miss the days of football being about putting the ball in the end zone and winning games. I miss the days of football being something that united people.

During Colin Kaepernick’s time in the league, the entire sport became torn apart by politics. It looked like the NFL had breezed through that crisis.

Well, it’s going to be back and bigger than ever in 2020!

It’s a damn shame the sport has become a lighting rod for those looking to divide and separate our country. It used to be about wearing your team’s colors, drinking a few beers and enjoying the day with friends and family.

I can already tell the backlash will be gigantic, and I wish like hell we could avoid it.