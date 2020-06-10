Wisconsin Badgers Have An 85% Renewal Rate For Football Tickets During The Coronavirus Pandemic

A ton of people still want tickets to Wisconsin Badgers football games during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to UWBadgers.com, a staggering 85% of people have renewed their tickets for the season during the ongoing crisis. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

While the yearly renewal rate has been 93% or better for the past two decades, it’s worth noting that 85% during the pandemic is pretty incredible.

“A lot of people will talk it, right? A department, a football coach will say, ‘We’ve got the greatest fans.’ Our fans are showing that in their actions at a time that’s uncertain. They’re showing their true support. That’s pretty powerful. Now you want to deliver for them,” Chryst told UWBadgers.com when talking about support not wavering during a tough time in America.

Even during the worst of times, Wisconsin football fans show up and show out. You think a little virus and a global pandemic is going to stop us from enjoying football in the fall?

Well, you thought wrong. You were damn wrong on that front!

We’re the Wisconsin Badgers. We’ll pack Camp Randall six times this season, and I have no doubt we’ll dominate every time we take the field.

Camp Randall is where dreams go to die. Just ask Michigan about their 2019 hopes and dreams if you don’t believe me.

Is 85% slightly lower than usual? Yes, but there is a crisis unfolding, and 85% of people renewing their tickets is still a staggering number.

It just goes to show what kind of support the Badgers have. Now, it’s time to get to work and start winning some football games.