Watch ‘Yellowstone’ Season 2 Recap

The Paramount Network recently dropped an awesome recap of “Yellowstone” season two.

The third season of the hit show with Kevin Costner arrives June 21, which is only 11 days away. That means we need to brush up on everything that has happened with the Duttons so far. (EARLY REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone‘ Season Three Starts Incredibly Strong)

Luckily for all of you, this 10-minute recap video for season two is the perfect way to get the job done. Give it a watch below!

Yeah, I think that did it. That should be more than enough to have fans excited for season three. Only 11 days, folks!

In 11 days, we’re going to be back on the ranch with John, Kayce, Rip, Beth, Jamie and we’ll get introduced to the mysterious Roarke Morris (Josh Holloway). (RELATED: ‘Yellowstone‘ Season 3 Full Trailer Promises Plenty Of Blood And Violence)

I’d be lying if I said I haven’t been counting down the days on my calendar. Not only that, I’ve been rewatching the first two seasons while stuck at home thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.

There’s no question at all that “Yellowstone” is one of the greatest shows ever made, and Kevin Costner gives one of the best performances of his career, which is certainly saying something. (RELATED: ‘Yellowstone‘ Season 3 Will Start June 21, Paramount Network Releases Special Sneak Peek)

Now, we’ll get the start of another epic season in less than two weeks. If that doesn’t make you ready to run through a wall, then you’re no friend of mine.

Tune in June 21 at 9:00 EST to catch the start of another special season on the ranch with the Duttons. You’re either riding with the brand or you’re riding against it. There’s no middle ground when it comes to “Yellowstone.”

See you all in 11 days!