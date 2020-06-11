75-Year-Old Protester Pushed To Ground By Buffalo Police Suffered Brain Injury, Lawyer Says

The 75-year-old man who was pushed to the ground by Buffalo police during a protest suffered a brain injury as a result, the man’s lawyer announced Thursday according to numerous sources.

Kelly Zarcone, who is Martin Gugino’s attorney, said that her client will be starting physical therapy to treat the brain injury the 75-year-old man was diagnosed with following the incident, NBC New York reported.

Is Trump right about Martin Gugino? I think absolutely not, but judge for yourselves pic.twitter.com/G4uAPWAH9l — Rupert Myers (@RupertMyers) June 9, 2020

“As heartbreaking as it is, his brain is injured and he is well aware of that now,” Zarcone said in a statement according to NBC New York. “He feels encouraged and uplifted by the outpouring of support which he has received from so many people all over the globe. It helps. He is looking forward to healing and determining what his “new normal” might look like.”

Gugino was seen on video approaching police officers in Buffalo at a protest in the wake of the death of George Floyd, who died after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for nearly 9 minutes.

The man is seen stumbling backwards after being pushed, and falls to the ground, where blood is seen pooling from his head into the pavement.

An officer who tried to approach Gugino was brushed aside by another officer, the video shows.

Gugino is described as a “longtime peaceful protester, human rights advocate, and overall fan of the US Constitution for many years” according to an attorney statement, WGRZ reported.

President Donald Trump suggested Tuesday morning in a tweet that Gugino could be an “ANTIFA provocateur.” (RELATED: Drawing On OANN, Trump Suggests Injury Of 75-Year-Old Buffalo Protestor Was A ‘Set-Up’)

“Buffalo protester shoved by Police could be an ANTIFA provocateur. 75 year old Martin Gugino was pushed away after appearing to scan police communications in order to black out the equipment,” Trump tweeted. “@OANN I watched, he fell harder than was pushed. Was aiming scanner. Could be a set up?”

Buffalo protester shoved by Police could be an ANTIFA provocateur. 75 year old Martin Gugino was pushed away after appearing to scan police communications in order to black out the equipment. @OANN I watched, he fell harder than was pushed. Was aiming scanner. Could be a set up? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 9, 2020

Two Buffalo officers involved in the incident were charged with assault Saturday, which prompted the rest of the 57-member squad to resign “in disgust” over the treatment of the officers.

“I was deeply disturbed by the video, as was Buffalo Police Commissioner Byron Lockwood,” Democratic Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said in a statement following the incident. “After days of peaceful protests and several meetings between myself, Police leadership and members of the community, tonight’s event is disheartening.”