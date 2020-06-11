REPORT: 3 More Alabama Football Players Test Positive For Coronavirus

More Alabama football players have reportedly tested positive for coronavirus.

According to 3 Man Front, three more players from Alabama have tested positive for the virus. All the players were asymptomatic, and they were caught in the second round of testing. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

BREAKING: #3ManFront has learned that Alabama had three more players test positive for COVID-19. The three players who tested positive were asymptomatic and it was part of the 2nd round of tests conducted on the players. — 3 Man Front (@3ManFront) June 11, 2020

This news comes after multiple players for the Crimson Tide already contracted the virus.

Sources: #Alabama football has at least 5 players test positive for COVID-19https://t.co/um8xDl7NGF — Alabama Crimson Tide | BamaInsider.com (@bamainsider) June 4, 2020

Another day goes by and more and more college football players test positive for coronavirus. As far as I can tell, Alabama appears to be one of the worst cases so far.

Luckily for Nick Saban’s squad, we’re still months out from games getting underway. There’s no need to rush at all.

Make sure the players are isolated, let them heal, keep the rest of the team safe and then bring them back once it’s appropriate.

There’s no need to panic or anything like that. The medical professionals at Alabama are more than qualified to handle this situation.