REPORT: 3 More Alabama Football Players Test Positive For Coronavirus

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
More Alabama football players have reportedly tested positive for coronavirus.

According to 3 Man Front, three more players from Alabama have tested positive for the virus. All the players were asymptomatic, and they were caught in the second round of testing. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

This news comes after multiple players for the Crimson Tide already contracted the virus.

Another day goes by and more and more college football players test positive for coronavirus. As far as I can tell, Alabama appears to be one of the worst cases so far.

 

Luckily for Nick Saban’s squad, we’re still months out from games getting underway. There’s no need to rush at all.

Make sure the players are isolated, let them heal, keep the rest of the team safe and then bring them back once it’s appropriate.

 

There’s no need to panic or anything like that. The medical professionals at Alabama are more than qualified to handle this situation.