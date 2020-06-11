Anytime Fitness Gym Apologizes After Wisconsin Location Hosts ‘I Can’t Breathe’ Workout

Anytime Fitness apologized Wednesday after one of its franchise locations in Wisconsin hosted an “I Can’t Breathe” workout.

The “I Can’t Breathe” phrase is the same uttered by George Floyd as a police officer in Minnesota knelt on his neck. Floyd died and his death has sparked protests around the world, with many crowds chanting the phrase “I Can’t Breathe.” (RELATED: Three Cops Present At George Floyd Killing ‘Complicit’ In Floyd’s Death, Chief Says)

Anytime Fitness’s Wauwatosa, Wisconsin location came under fire after images showed a promotional sign reading “I Can’t Breathe,” complete with workout instructions and a drawing of a man kneeling. The sign also had the words “And don’t you dare lay down…” on it, Mediaite reported.

Who was behind this outrageously offensive “I Can’t Breathe Workout”, @AnytimeFitness? Bunch of fucking clowns. pic.twitter.com/DelCoGw9S0 — Dan (@DanClarkSports) June 11, 2020

“As leaders of Self Esteem Brands and the Anytime Fitness brand, we were shocked and devastated to see that one of our franchise locations chose to offer an ‘I Can’t Breathe’ workout,” Anytime Fitness wrote in a statement posted on Twitter. “No matter the intent, we absolutely do not condone the words, illustrations or actions this represents.”

A statement from Anytime Fitness Co-Founders and Brand President regarding Wauwatosa, WI incident pic.twitter.com/qUmeaeQ5eT — Anytime Fitness (@AnytimeFitness) June 10, 2020

The statement was issued by co-founders Chuck Runyon and Dave Mortensen as well as brand president Stacy Anderson. It added that “this incident makes it clear that we have work to do” regarding its “commitments to antiracism.”

“One of our publicly-states commitments to antiracism work is to bolster training efforts for our franchise owners to lead with empathy, love and respect,” the statement reads. “This incident makes it clear that we have work to do in this space; immediately, we are sharing this incident with our franchise owners worldwide as an example of what not to do, why it is offensive, and what locations should be doing instead.”

The health club issued a second statement Wednesday evening noting that the owner of the franchise location “has taken full responsibility” for the incident. The trainer responsible for the workout has been placed on leave and is under review, according to the statement.

An update on our message from earlier today: pic.twitter.com/PtcWXRJVzQ — Anytime Fitness (@AnytimeFitness) June 10, 2020

“Additionally, the owner and his entire staff have volunteered to be the first ones to participate in the antiracism training that we announced last week and are providing for all franchise owners across our portfolio of brands,” the updated statement reads.