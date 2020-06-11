Carmelo Anthony Says He’s ‘Up In The Air’ About Playing When The NBA Returns

Portland Trail Blazers star Carmelo Anthony isn’t committed to playing when NBA play resumes.

The NBA is currently slated to return in Orlando at Disney starting July 31, but not everyone is pumped with the plan during the coronavirus pandemic. You can add the legendary NBA star to the list of people who might not play. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“There are players— and a growing number of players— who have more than a hesitation about going in to that bubble.”@wojespn on the growing unrest amongst NBA players about re-starting the season. pic.twitter.com/UWHJrkagly — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) June 11, 2020

“As far as actually playing and going back down into Orlando, I’m still up in the air a little bit because I really don’t, we don’t have all the details. We don’t know a lot of information, so until we have that, it’s hard to just commit to that 100 percent,” Anthony told Ernie Johnson, according to the New York Post.

If superstars like Carmelo Anthony start sitting out when the NBA returns, then the league is going to be in for a very tough time.

At this point, I would not be shocked at all if something major changes before July 31 rolls around. There just seem to be too many complaints.

This isn’t about some minor bench player sitting out. Carmelo Anthony is one of the most recognizable names in all of basketball.

When a guy like that is “up in the air” about playing, then the NBA has a serious problem on its hands.

We’ll see what happens, but it sounds like the NBA has some serious problems on its hands.