Celebrities Cut PSA ‘I Take Responsibility’ And Pledge To Call Out Racism

Several stars, like Kristen Bell, Julianne Moore, and Aaron Paul, appear in a new public service announcement-type video called “I Take Responsibility” and pledge to call out racism following George Floyd’s death.

“Black people are being slaughtered in the street, killed in their own homes,” Moore explained in the black-and-white clip of stars for the PSA. The video was made in partnership with the NAACP, according to the Hollywood Reporter in a piece published Thursday. The website ITakeResponsibility.org was created by Tommy Oliver and Adam Platzner of Confluential Content in partnership with the NAACP, according to the same report. (RELATED: Minneapolis 3rd Police Precinct On Fire After Officers Evacuate Building Amid George Floyd Riots)

WATCH:

“These are our brothers and sisters,” Piper Perabo added. “Our friends. Our family. We are done watching them die. We are no longer bystanders. We will not be idle. Enough is enough.” (RELATED: Pearl Jam Postpones North American Tour Over Growing Coronavirus Concerns)

“I will no longer allow an unchecked moment,” Stanley Tucci explained. “I will no longer allow racist hurtful words, jokes, stereotypes, no matter how big or small to be uttered in my presence.”

At one point, actor Aaron Paul said, “I take responsibility,” with actress Bryce Dallas Howard answering, “every time I explained away police brutality or turned a blind eye.”

“In order for us as a nation to get to a better place, we’re going to have to adjust how we see each other and engage in open and honest conversations that might be painful at times,” a statement released with the PSA from NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson read.

“The fight for civil rights, and human rights have always required a diverse coalition of partners and allies,” the statement continued. “It is powerful when white people can speak openly about the individual and structural racism and privilege that deny others their full rights. We need everyone to join us on the frontline in the fight for justice and equality.”

The PSA follows protests and riots across the country over Floyd‘s death, and police brutality and racism in general. Floyd died while in custody of a Minneapolis police officer who kneeled on his neck for roughly 9 minutes.