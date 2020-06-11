Man Who Died From Collapsed Lung Says ‘I Can’t Breathe’ During Arrest. Police Officer Responds ‘I Don’t Care’

Body camera footage released Monday shows Oklahoma City police officers pinning Derrick Scott to the ground last year, causing him to suffer a collapsed lung and later die before reaching the hospital.



Scott can be heard in the video from May 2019 repeatedly asking officers for his medicine and telling the officers that he can’t breathe, per NBC News.

One of the officers, identified as Jarred Tipton, responds to his requests with “I don’t care.” (RELATED: Released Video Reportedly Shows Police Tasing And Beating Man Who Later Died)

Another officer says later in the video, “You can breathe just fine.” Scott appears to go unconscious later in the video, to which a female officer can be heard responding, “He’s acting like he’s unconscious.”

In the video, Scott can be seen running from officers after Tipton asks if Scott had any weapons. Police later found a handgun in Scott’s possession.

Police were responding to a call that a black man was threatening people with a gun, said Oklahoma City Police Captain Larry Winthrow in a statement obtained by NBC News.

An officer did administer CPR before paramedics arrived, but Scott was pronounced dead when he arrived at the hospital according to NBC News. The autopsy report obtained by NBC News stated that Scott died from a mixture of physical restraint, use of methamphetamines, asthma, emphysema and heart disease. The official cause of death was a collapsed lung.

District Attorney David Prater cleared officers Tipton, Ashley Copeland and Sgt. Jennifer Titus of misconduct, according to KFOR.

“If that is policy and there is a lack of focus on humanity and civility to anyone, then they certainly need to be addressing and changing that policy effective immediately,” the Rev. T. Sheri Dickerson, a leader with BLM, told KFOR.