Patrick Mahomes Says Drew Brees Has A ‘Good Heart’

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes believes Drew Brees is a good man.

The Saints quarterback has been the subject of a lot of criticism ever since he had the audacity to suggest kneeling during the national anthem was disrespectful. However, Mahomes thinks he’s a good person at the end of the day. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Highlight: @readdanwrite asks @drewbrees what the star NFL quarterback thinks about “players kneeling again when the NFL season starts.”@drewbrees: “I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country.” Full exchange: pic.twitter.com/MpCkFyOMed — Yahoo Finance (@YahooFinance) June 3, 2020

The Chiefs star said the following during a Wednesday press conference, according to ProFootballTalk:

Yeah, I’ve known Drew for a pretty long time just being from Texas, and I know that he is a good person, and he has a good heart. Obviously, his statement missed the point and missed what was going on in the world today and took away attention from the movement that was going on and the peaceful protesting that was going on. But I think you see with his actions afterward, and I believe with his actions moving forward, you will see the true person that he is and how much he cares his community and how much he cares about the people that he’s around.

Good for Mahomes for not feeling the need to pile on. I think Brees has had it bad enough. People are out here pretending like he’s the villain of the century.

All he did was say people should stand during the national anthem, which is an opinion shared by millions of Americans.

Yet, he’s had to release multiple apologies, been the target of mass criticism and is just getting buried left and right.

Anyone who thinks Brees is a bad guy is just a moron. It’s that simple. You can’t argue with stupid at the end of the day.

Mahomes could have easily piled on here, and people would have cheered it on. Instead, he praised the kind of person Brees is at heart while admitting he didn’t like the comments.

Props to him for keeping it real.