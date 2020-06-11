Patrick Mahomes Says Drew Brees Has A ‘Good Heart’

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes believes Drew Brees is a good man.
The Saints quarterback has been the subject of a lot of criticism ever since he had the audacity to suggest kneeling during the national anthem was disrespectful. However, Mahomes thinks he’s a good person at the end of the day. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)
Highlight: @readdanwrite asks @drewbrees what the star NFL quarterback thinks about “players kneeling again when the NFL season starts.”@drewbrees: “I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country.”
Full exchange: pic.twitter.com/MpCkFyOMed
The Chiefs star said the following during a Wednesday press conference, according to ProFootballTalk:
Yeah, I’ve known Drew for a pretty long time just being from Texas, and I know that he is a good person, and he has a good heart. Obviously, his statement missed the point and missed what was going on in the world today and took away attention from the movement that was going on and the peaceful protesting that was going on. But I think you see with his actions afterward, and I believe with his actions moving forward, you will see the true person that he is and how much he cares his community and how much he cares about the people that he’s around.
Good for Mahomes for not feeling the need to pile on. I think Brees has had it bad enough. People are out here pretending like he’s the villain of the century.
All he did was say people should stand during the national anthem, which is an opinion shared by millions of Americans.
Yet, he’s had to release multiple apologies, been the target of mass criticism and is just getting buried left and right.
I would like to apologize to my friends, teammates, the City of New Orleans, the black community, NFL community and anyone I hurt with my comments yesterday. In speaking with some of you, it breaks my heart to know the pain I have caused. In an attempt to talk about respect, unity, and solidarity centered around the American flag and the national anthem, I made comments that were insensitive and completely missed the mark on the issues we are facing right now as a country. They lacked awareness and any type of compassion or empathy. Instead, those words have become divisive and hurtful and have misled people into believing that somehow I am an enemy. This could not be further from the truth, and is not an accurate reflection of my heart or my character. This is where I stand: I stand with the black community in the fight against systemic racial injustice and police brutality and support the creation of real policy change that will make a difference. I condemn the years of oppression that have taken place throughout our black communities and still exists today. I acknowledge that we as Americans, including myself, have not done enough to fight for that equality or to truly understand the struggles and plight of the black community. I recognize that I am part of the solution and can be a leader for the black community in this movement. I will never know what it’s like to be a black man or raise black children in America but I will work every day to put myself in those shoes and fight for what is right. I have ALWAYS been an ally, never an enemy. I am sick about the way my comments were perceived yesterday, but I take full responsibility and accountability. I recognize that I should do less talking and more listening…and when the black community is talking about their pain, we all need to listen. For that, I am very sorry and I ask your forgiveness.
Anyone who thinks Brees is a bad guy is just a moron. It’s that simple. You can’t argue with stupid at the end of the day.
Mahomes could have easily piled on here, and people would have cheered it on. Instead, he praised the kind of person Brees is at heart while admitting he didn’t like the comments.
Props to him for keeping it real.