Glass Found In Pizza Delivered To South Carolina National Guard Soldiers

Two National Guard soldiers found pieces of glass baked into a pizza they had ordered to their Washington D.C. hotel, the Post and Courier reported.

A Department of Defense report said that the South Carolina National Guard soldiers ordered pizza to the Marriott Marquis Hotel in D.C. while they were deployed to assist police in handling the George Floyd protests, according to the Post and Courier.

The soldiers used UberEats to order the food from an unnamed restaurant. They noticed the shards of glass in the cheese and dough before they started eating, the Post and Courier reported. (RELATED: National Guard Members Who Knelt During George Floyd Protests Will Not Be Punished)

Following the incident, the National Guardsmen were encouraged to file a police report, according to South Carolina National Guard spokeswoman Jessica Donnelly, but a D.C. Metro Police spokeswoman said the department didn’t receive a report about the event.

“The command says that the soldiers are okay, and that this was the only incident to their knowledge,” Donnelly said according to the report.

President Donald Trump deployed National Guard soldiers from several states, including South Carolina, to Washington D.C. last weekend to help police control protests in the nation’s capital.

Nationwide protests began following the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody in May. Many demonstrations began peacefully but escalated into violent riots in several states.

D.C. erupted into chaos during the protests in late May. Rioters broke windows, looted businesses, and set fires throughout the city. The White House told the Daily Caller Monday that the president’s decision to send National Guard troops to D.C. de-escalated the protests last weekend.

“The streets of America didn’t spontaneously become peaceful last week,” said White House director of strategic communications Alyssa Farrah. “It was a direct result of President Trump calling on Governors and Mayors to surge the National Guard in their states and restore law and order on America’s streets so that peaceful protestors could demonstrate safely.”