‘That’s News To Me’: Washigton Gov Jay Inslee Was Unaware Of Seattle’s ‘Autonomous Zone’

SEATTLE, WA - MARCH 16: Washington state Governor Jay Inslee, joined by King County Executive Dow Constantine and Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan hold a press conference to provide details on a temporary statewide shutdown of restaurants, bars, and entertainment and recreational facilities to mitigate the effects of the COVID-19 outbreak, on March 16, 2020 in Seattle, Washington. Inslee declared a state of emergency in response to new cases of COVID-19 earlier this month. (Photo by Elaine Thompson - Pool/Getty Images)

Elaine Thompson-Pool/Getty Images

Jake Dima Contributor
Democratic Washington Gov. Jay Inslee said he was not aware of Seattle rioters seizing a portion of the city during a press conference Wednesday.

“Well that’s news to me. So I’ll have to reserve any comment about that — I have not heard anything about that,” Inslee told a reporter when asked about the situation.

A large group of demonstrators reportedly took control of an area around Seattle’s abandoned East Police Precinct. Activists fenced in the six-block span of the city and named it the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone, according to Newsweek.

Armed protesters are reportedly monitoring who comes in and out and have established food and medical tents. A banner over the zone reads “This space is now property of the people,” Newsweek reported.

Vigilantes are reportedly extorting both citizens and business in their newly-claimed area. (RELATED: 17% Of Americans Say Actions From Rioters, Protesters Amid Floyd Demonstrations Justified: Poll)

“We have heard anecdotally reports of citizens and businesses being asked to pay a fee to operate within this area, this is the crime of extortion,” Assistant Seattle Police Chief Deanna Nollette said, according to Newsweek.

These actions come amid nationwide riots, following the death of George Floyd, who died after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for over 8 minutes, viral video shows.

President Trump likened the demonstrators behind the autonomous zone to “Domestic Terrorists” in a Tweet Wednesday night.

