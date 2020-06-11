Report: Kelly Clarkson Files For Divorce From Brandon Blackstock After Six Years Of Marriage

Kelly Clarkson has reportedly filed for divorce from husband Brandon Blackstock following six years of marriage together.

The 38-year-old singer/talk show host filed for divorce on June 4 after close to seven years of marriage to Blackstock, according to documents obtained by The Blast in a piece published Thursday. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Most recently, the “Stronger” hitmaker has been doing her show “The Kelly Clarkson Show” from her ranch in Montana during the coronavirus outbreak, per People magazine. (RELATED: REPORT: Coachella Potentially Rescheduled To October Due To Coronavirus Fears)

“It’s a really beautiful ranch and it’s a nice getaway for our family,” Clarkson previously explained. “It’s something Brandon and I have dreamed about since we were both kids. This is what we would call home.”

Kelly got candid about her relationship during a 2017 SiriusXM interview, when she revealed that before Brandon she was never “sexually attracted to anybody before him,” per the outlet.

“This isn’t a downer to anybody I dated before him, but I’m just going to be real: I never felt like, honestly, sexually attracted to anybody before him,” Clarkson shared. “And I’m not downing my exes, you know, everybody’s different. But there was something about him.”

“I honestly thought I was asexual — I’d never been turned on like that in my whole life,” she added. “I was like, ‘Oh that’s that feeling … okay!'”

The “Since U Been Gone” hitmaker and Blackstock tied the knot in 2013 and have two children together, five-year-old daughter River Rose and four-year-old son Remington Alexander.