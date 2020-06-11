Nancy Pelosi: ‘Real Men Wear Masks’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is urging Americans to wear masks in order to protect themselves from the coronavirus.

Pelosi said during her press conference Thursday that she was concerned about Americans going out without masks, as large sections of the country reopen for businesses. (RELATED: The Media’s Coronavirus Concern Trolling Has Completely Disappeared)

“Sadly, in terms of people wanting to get out, and not doing so with a mask. Real men wear masks we always say,” Pelosi said.

Speaker Pelosi: “Real men wear masks, we always say.” pic.twitter.com/4NjrG36QUn — The Recount (@therecount) June 11, 2020

Masks have become a point of contention during America’s coronavirus recovery, as some states and cities enact mandatory mask laws. (RELATED: Jerry Nadler Losing A Wrestling Match To A Mask Might Be The Funniest Thing You See All Day)

Democrats have criticized President Donald Trump for not wearing a mask during public appearances, with former Vice President Joe Biden calling Trump an “absolute fool” after the president did not wear a mask during a Memorial Day ceremony, and mocked Biden for wearing one on social media.

“It’s just absolutely — this macho stuff, for a guy — I shouldn’t get going. But it’s cost people lives. It’s costing people’s lives. Like I said, we’re almost 100,000 dead today. 100,000 people. Columbia study showing, if he had just started a week earlier, we would have saved thousands of lives. I mean, this is a tragedy,” Biden said at the time.

Democratic Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel told Trump not to return to the state last month after the president did not wear a face mask for part of a tour at a Michigan car plant.