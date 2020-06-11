Neighborhood Surprises Their Local UPS Driver With Party, Presents In Heartwarming Video During Pandemic

A neighborhood in Long Island, New York, surprised their local UPS driver with a party and presents during the coronavirus pandemic.

In the clip that surfaced on Instagram, we see the driver, Gregory Watkins Sr., who has been with UPS for 13 years, react after pulling up and stepping out of the truck, per Good News Movement in a post published Tuesday.

The driver can be seen smiling and shaking his head in disbelief as the neighborhood residents applauded him while carrying signs and balloons.

At one point in the video, we even see kids handing a present to Watkins, who appeared to be surprised and overjoyed with the party.

“I don’t know what to say,” Gregory explained. “It’s an amazing surprise. You guys are awesome.”

Someone in the clip then yells to Watkins, “we love you.”

According to the caption next to the post, the surprise party was for everything Watkins did while working through the coronavirus outbreak and “for always going above and beyond whether it’s taking out the trash for an elderly person or delivering medicine.”