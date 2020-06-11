NHL Training Camps Will Return On July 10, Host Cities Being Determined

The National Hockey League (NHL) and the National Hockey League Players’ Association (NHLPA) agreed on Thursday that players will return to training camps at their respective facilities on July 10.

NHL, NHLPA agree on opening date for formal training camps. https://t.co/35lF9nEob0 pic.twitter.com/l6W4VLXVYv — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) June 11, 2020

The announcement signals the start of Phase 3 of the NHL’s Return to Play Plan which has players training in full camps. Currently the NHL is operating under Phase 2 of the plan, which permits small groups of up to six players to practice at their respective training facilities if allowed by local governments. (RELATED: NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman Details The Return Of Hockey)

The statement by the NHL states that the beginning of Phase 4 will be determined at a later date. Phase 4 will consist of the tournament-style playoffs outlined a few weeks ago by NHL commissioner Gary Bettman.

Hearing more and more it’s Vegas as NHL Western hub city. We’ll see. Makes the most sense, on paper @ColHockeyNow — Adrian Dater (@adater) June 10, 2020



Hockey writer Adrian Dater and broadcaster Rob Fai speculated on Twitter that the NHL’s western conference tournament will be hosted by Las Vegas. This information has not been confirmed by the NHL and will likely not be released until a later date.

DEVELOPING: B.C.’s premier says the province’s proposal to bring NHL hockey back to Vancouver has been approved by the provincial health officer, and the prime minister has been advised that “Vancouver and British Columbia would welcome the NHL.”https://t.co/rPGPPYBqdE — CTV News Vancouver (@CTVVancouver) June 10, 2020



John Horgan, the premier of British Columbia, Canada, said that he has submitted a letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau asking for approval of Vancouver as an NHL hub city, according to Sportsnet. Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has said that he “wholly supports” the use of Vancouver as a hub city.

The possible hub cities, as outlined by Gary Bettman, are Chicago, Columbus, Dallas, Edmonton, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Minneapolis/St. Paul, Pittsburgh, Toronto, and Vancouver.