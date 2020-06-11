White House Roundtable Guest Raynard Jackson Accuses Don Lemon, Joy Reid Of ‘Putting More Poision In The Black Community’

Republican political consultant Raynard Jackson ripped “radical liberal journalists” Joy Reid and Don Lemon during a White House roundtable Wednesday on race relations.

“I wish they would quit lying about what you’ve done, specifically to the black community,” Jackson told President Donald Trump. “You got radical liberal journalists like Joy Reid from MSNBC, Don Lemon from CNN, Roland Martin, who are putting more poison into the black community than any drug dealer, who are killing more black folks than any white person with a sheet over their face.”

Jackson continued to attack the media, saying they were “spreading these lies” about the state of the economy. (RELATED: Georgia Democratic Rep To Introduce Bill Classifying Attacks On Trump Supporters As Hate Crimes)

“Spreading these lies about the economy you had, Mr. President, before the virus was a continuation of Obama,” Jackson said. “That’s just factually not true. I have a degree in accounting. I keep up with the economy. They’re lying.”

“To all these folks on MSNBC, CNN, Roland Martin, what’re you afraid to have real black Republicans who know what the hell they’re talking about?” Jackson added.

The roundtable took place as Congress and the White House consider nationwide police reform following the death of George Floyd. Congressional Democrats unveiled sweeping legislation Monday that would ban no-knock warrants for drug offenses, ban police chokeholds, and establish a National Police Misconduct Registry.

Republican South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott also came out with a police reform proposal earlier this week, which would tie federal police funding to de-escalation tactics, and the use of body cameras.