REPORT: NBA Players Are Growing Hesitant About Playing In Orlando, Won’t Be Allowed To Have Visitors

A growing number of NBA players are turning against the idea of the league starting back up.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski during a Thursday ESPN appearance, a solid number of players are raising concerns about playing games in Orlando at Disney in a quarantine bubble.

One of the reasons why is because visitors wouldn't be allowed until the end of the first round of the playoffs at the earliest, which would be September 1.

One of the reasons why is because visitors wouldn’t be allowed until the end of the first round of the playoffs at the earliest, which would be September 1.

You can watch his full comments below.

“There are players— and a growing number of players— who have more than a hesitation about going in to that bubble.”@wojespn on the growing unrest amongst NBA players about re-starting the season. pic.twitter.com/UWHJrkagly — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) June 11, 2020

This update comes after it was already announced that players won’t be disciplined for skipping games during the coronavirus pandemic.

The NBA and NBPA are expected to agree on a provision that wouldn’t require players to restart the season, nor subject them to discipline for staying home, sources tell ESPN. The players would lose a portion of salary for those games missed. https://t.co/WkV5qqEmE5 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 10, 2020

Honestly, I don’t blame players for not loving this idea. If you don’t need the money, do you really want to spend several weeks more or less locked in a Disney hotel?

It’s one thing if you think you can win a title and don’t have a family to worry about. However, it’s a much different ball game if you want to see your crew, family and girlfriend/wife and can’t for more than a month.

That’s not going to go over well at all.

If I’m on a fringe playoff team and my options are getting quarantined for a month or drinking beers with boys and being with my lady, you can mark me down for the latter.

It’s not even a tough decision. Sounds like a lot of NBA players are starting to think the same.

We’ll see what happens, but I think there’s a good chance we’ll see more and more of this out of NBA players. It sounds like playing in a bubble without visitors is going to suck.