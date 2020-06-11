REPORT: NBA Players Can Sit Out When Games Return Without Facing Discipline

NBA players will be allowed to sit out games when the league returns July 31.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski, the league and players’ union have are nearing a deal that will allow players to not suit up if they’re concerned amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Players won’t face discipline for refusing to play, but they will be docked game checks for the action missed in Orlando when games start back up at Disney.

The NBA and NBPA are expected to agree on a provision that wouldn’t require players to restart the season, nor subject them to discipline for staying home, sources tell ESPN. The players would lose a portion of salary for those games missed. https://t.co/WkV5qqEmE5 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 10, 2020

This is a smart idea from the NBA. It puts the responsibility on the players. If they don’t want to play, then they don’t have to.

They just won’t get paid if the stay home and don’t suit up. On the surface, I can’t imagine a more fair compromise.

Guys who want to get on the court, suit up, play games and get paid during the pandemic will have the opportunity to do so.

This way, if a player gets coronavirus, he can’t come back and say he was forced to play. The league will be able to say players were given an option and chose to return.

If everyone onsite in Orlando tests negative for coronavirus and they’re kept safe, then there’s no reason for them to not play in my eyes.

However, that’s a decision individual players will have to make. We’ll see how many refuse to take the court, but I fully anticipate the vast majority guys guys throwing their uniforms on.