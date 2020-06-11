Richard Sherman Says Colin Kaepernick ‘Deserves’ To Be In The NFL

San Francisco 49ers star Richard Sherman thinks Colin Kaepernick should be in the NFL.

Kaepernick has been in the news nonstop ever since the death of George Floyd and Drew Brees’ national anthem comments. Lots of people seem interested in re-igniting the debate about whether or not he should be on a roster. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, Sherman thinks the former 49ers QB should be on a team.

“I can want him to have a job, and I can think he deserves a job as much as anybody and everybody’s said it who said anything, because he’s a good player and he showed he can play in this league. He can play at the highest level, so he deserves a job,” Sherman told NBC Sports about Kaep.

Did Kaepernick play in a Super Bowl years ago? Yes, but that was years ago! That wasn’t yesterday or last month.

Has anyone watched tape of Kaepernick’s final year in the NFL? It was a disaster. His play absolutely dropped off a cliff.

Now, we’re years separated from him playing in an NFL game, and people are still pretending like this is 2012.

Give me a break. Is Kaepernick talented enough to be a backup in the right system? Sure. He could backup a guy like Russell Wilson, but I’m not sure he even wants to do that.

Right now he’s an all-time great martyr, and I don’t think he’s interested in changing that. However, let’s stop pretending like he’s an elite QB.

The tape would very much indicate that’s not the case anymore.

We’ll see if a team actually offers him a deal, but I’m not holding my breath. Unfortunately, this debate isn’t going away anytime soon.