‘Closest I’ve Seen To Our Country Becoming A Lawless State’: Seattle Police Union President Rips Mayor’s Defense Of CHAZ

Seattle Police Officers Guild president Michael Solan ripped Seattle politicians for allowing activists who set up their own autonomous zone in the city to be “above the law.”

Appearing on Thursday night’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight” to discuss the barricaded six-block area designated by protesters as the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ), Solan accused city officials of “lacking the political willpower to enforce the rule of law.”

“It’s the closest I’ve seen to our country becoming a lawless state,” he told Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

WATCH:

Solan wondered whether the surrender of one police facility would eventually mean others, including the precinct “which houses the 911 call center,” which would stop all police service in the city.

“So where is the reasonableness here?” he asked. “Where is the safety of the reasonable community of the city of Seattle? To me, that is absolutely appalling, and I am embarrassed being a Seattle resident to even talk about this.”

Reacting to the defund the police movement, the police union chief noted that success in this area would mean lack of much-needed training, which would eventually mean a decline in the “quality” of “police service.”

After Carlson played a clip of Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan describing the protesters as engaging in “patriotism” rather than “terrorism,” Solan said officer morale “is the lowest I have ever seen in my career.” (RELATED: ‘You Can’t Have A Culture War If One Side Refuses To Turn Up’: Mark Steyn Blasts Conservatives Giving In To Cancel Culture)

“And surrendering a police facility, that hinders our ability to provide public safety,” he concluded. “Where is the reasonable community? They need to be heard. Support reasonable activism, not unreasonable activism. This is appalling.”