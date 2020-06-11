Spike Lee’s New Vietnam War Movie ‘Da 5 Bloods’ Comes Out Friday On Netflix

Spike Lee’s new war movie “Da 5 Bloods” will arrive Friday on Netflix.

The plot of the film from Spike Lee, according to Netflix’s YouTube description, is:

The story of four African-American Vets — Paul (Delroy Lindo), Otis (Clarke Peters), Eddie (Norm Lewis), and Melvin (Isiah Whitlock, Jr.) — who return to Vietnam. Searching for the remains of their fallen Squad Leader (Chadwick Boseman) and the promise of buried treasure, our heroes, joined by Paul’s concerned son (Jonathan Majors), battle forces of Man and Nature — while confronted by the lasting ravages of The Immorality of The Vietnam War.

In case you didn’t already know, this movie looks damn good, and it has Chadwick Boseman in the cast. Do I really need to say much more? (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Chadwick Boseman is a phenomenal actor and Spike Lee is one of the best directors in the game. “Inside Man” is one of the best movies ever made.

Now, Spike Lee is doing a story about black soldiers in the Vietnam War and “the promise of buried treasure.” Yeah, you can go ahead and sign me up for this one immediately.

War movie? Check. Great cast? Check. A hunt for treasure? Check. I’m all in on “Da 5 Bloods.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Spike Lee (@officialspikelee) on Jun 10, 2020 at 12:12pm PDT

You can catch “Da 5 Bloods” on Netflix starting Friday. There’s a 100% chance I tune in for this one.