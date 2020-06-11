Taylor Sheridan Says ‘Yellowstone’ Season 3 Will Be ‘Colossal,’ The Dark Past Between Beth And Jamie Will Be Dug Into

“Yellowstone” creator Taylor Sheridan thinks season three will be out of control when it premieres in a few days.

The Hollywood legend behind the hit Paramount Network show discussed the upcoming new episodes in a special inside look released Thursday, and said the new season is “colossal.” (EARLY REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone‘ Season Three Starts Incredibly Strong)

That’s not the only bit of hype that was dropped in the video. Kelly Reilly and Wes Bentley both hinted that fans will finally learn what has happened to cause Beth and Jamie to hate each other.

Watch the awesome video below.

Take it from Taylor Sheridan: This season of #YellowstoneTV is colossal. Season 3 premieres Father’s Day, Sunday June 21 at 9/8c. pic.twitter.com/ARlrek1u20 — Yellowstone (@Yellowstone) June 11, 2020

Two main points. First and foremost, I love the fact Sheridan is describing the new season as “Colossal.” That should have fans every were pumped. (RELATED: ‘Yellowstone‘ Season 3 Full Trailer Promises Plenty Of Blood And Violence)

Let’s not forget that this is the man who is responsible for some absolutely outstanding movies, such as “Wind River.”

He knows how to go big, and if we’re going even bigger in season three, then fans are in for a wild time.

Secondly, the relationship between Jamie and Beth has been one of the biggest storylines through the first two seasons. (RELATED: ‘Yellowstone‘ Season 3 Will Start June 21, Paramount Network Releases Special Sneak Peek)

They absolutely hate each other and nobody knows why. It looks like we’re going to get an answer to that in season three.

The most common theory I’ve heard is that Rip got her pregnant at some point, and Jamie forced her to get an abortion.

Let’s not forget that we know John is okay with this tactic as he tried it with Kayce and Monica. Will that be the big reveal? We’ll find out starting June 21.

Let us know what you think will happen in the comments below!