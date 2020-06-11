Here Is Trump’s Plan To Address Racial Inequity And Police Brutality

President Donald Trump announced a four-point plan Thursday to address police brutality and racial inequity in the United States.

Trump made the announcement at a roundtable in Texas, saying his plan would include pursuing economic development in minority communities, confronting racial disparities in health care, signing an executive order to establish better training for the nation’s police and urging Congress to enact school choice nationwide. Trump made the announcement flanked by top administration officials, including Attorney General Bill Barr.

“The Department of Justice is committed to support the presidents efforts here and do all we can to bring good out of this bad incident,” Barr said. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: State Dept Goes To War With Fired IG, Accuses Him Of Breaking Chain Of Command To Protect Himself From Past Investigation)

Formal text of Trump’s plan has yet to be released. White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany confirmed earlier this week that Trump was considering an executive order on race and policing, but it was not clear what the order would contain. (RELATED:Republicans Silent After Trump Suggests 75-Year-Old Protester Injured By Police Was A ‘Set Up’)

Trump and Republicans in Congress both ruled out changes to qualified immunity, the legal doctrine which protects police officer from civil lawsuits. But the White House and Senate Republicans are not working in tandem on a single plan, according to South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, who is leading the party’s efforts to draft legislation.

“We are on a separate track from White House,” Scott told reporters Tuesday. “I have been talking with folks in the White House about the track they’re on as well, certainly there is a way for us all to work together, but we’ve been in discussion with them for several days.”

The plan proposed by Democrats would reduce the power of qualified immunity, but the party stopped short of meeting protesters’ demands to “defund the police.”

A full version of Trump’s remarks in Texas can be viewed here.