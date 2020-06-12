REPORT: Amazon To Potentially Pull ‘The Dukes Of Hazzard’ From Streaming Service

Amazon is reportedly considering removing “The Dukes Of Hazzard” from its streaming services.

The show is under review as part of a broader move by the company to remove potentially offensive material, according to a report published Thursday by Bloomberg. The TV series is currently available for streaming on IMDB TV and can be purchased on Amazon Prime.

“The Dukes Of Hazzard” first aired in the 1970s and 1980s on CBS. The TV series featured a Dodge Charger named the General Lee with the Confederate flag on it. (RELATED: Warner Bros. Halts Production Of ‘Dukes Of Hazzard’ General Lee Car Toys)

The move comes after Warner Bros. decided to stop licensing photos of the General Lee car to toymakers back in 2015. That decision was made following the shooting of nine people in a Charleston, South Carolina church. The man behind the killings had posed with a Confederate flag before shooting his victims.

“Warner Bros. Consumer Products has one licensee producing die-cast replicas and vehicle model kits featuring the General Lee with the Confederate flag on its roof — as it was seen in the TV series,” a spokesman for the company said at the time, according to Vulture. “We have elected to cease the licensing of these product categories.”