Black, Gay, And Self Righteous: Dave Chappelle Describes Don Lemon

Dave Chappelle called CNN’s Don Lemon an “anomoly” stating that he’s “black and gay” and self righteous in his new Netflix stand-up comedy special.

But here’s the thing. The joke was cut from the 46-year-old comedian’s special titled, “8:46.” but still appeared in the subtitles of the show on the streaming sites YouTube channel. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“Don Lemon is a funny newscaster,” Chappelle explained in the subtitles, per a clip that has surfaced on social media. “Because he’s clearly gay, but you know what I mean?” (RELATED: Dave Chappelle To Host Saturday Night Live)

dave chappelle cut some don lemon stuff out of that netflix special. looks like they forgot to edit the subtitles before uploading to youtube. pic.twitter.com/7vI5mXJ5HS — Bris Crocker (@Captain_Hooks) June 12, 2020

“He’s just gay,” he added. “He’s the anomaly. He’s black and gay. But unlike my other gay black friends, he’s got this weird self-righteousness.”

Chappelle continued, “And I am watching his show and he goes and he literally says this and I don’t mean to make this impression disparaging. He’s like. Just kidding.”

Lemon has since reacted to the Chappelle calling him out on the special that appeared, but not the part that was edited out, per CNN.

“Dave Chappelle is my favorite comedian,” Lemon explained. “And I do care about what Dave Chappelle says. And I am actually honored to be memorialized in a Dave Chappelle special.”

“I actually agree with Chappelle,” he added. “I think the establishment has been a bit behind. But I do think that this is a moment… that we should all be using our platform to do whatever we can.”

The special was filmed during the coronavirus on June 6 in Yellow Springs, Ohio, per Variety magazine. It deals with George Floyd’s Death and takes a swipe at Lemon, Candace Owens and many more celebrities.