Boxer Ginny Fuchs Says She Failed A Doping Test Because Of ‘Intimate Contact’

Boxer Ginny Fuchs had a unique reason for failing a doping test.

During a Thursday interview Mark Berman, the American-born boxer explained that she tested positive on a doping test from "intimate contact."

When asked what advice she might have for other women in her situation, she said, "Always take the necessary precautions in any case, especially with intimate contact … I don't want them to get blindsided by my unique experience."

You can watch her whole interview below.

USADA told Houston Olympic boxer @GinnyFuchsUSA,who tested positive for prohibited substance,was determined to have been ingested by her(unprotected sex)without fault or negligence&won’t face ineligibility.USA Boxing told Fuchs the USADA sanction of”No Fault”is the proper outcome pic.twitter.com/ez0gkS7fah — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) June 11, 2020

I'll admit that I had no idea who this woman was before seeing this interview, but I'm already a gigantic fan.

I'm on the Fuchs train. There's no doubt about that at all. Anyone who fails a doping test because of sexual relations is 100% someone I support.

First and foremost, congrats on the sex.

Secondly, I love how she’s not even shying away from it. Yeah, she got steroids in her system from sex. Deal with it.

It’s 2020, and it’s time to be sex positive. We’re not about shaming people here!

Imagine how they had to figure out how the drugs got into her system. Stop and think for a second what that process must have been like.

Did they have to find the guy and test him? Is there a way to figure out the drugs came from sex? I have no idea, but I need to know immediately.

Ginny, you will forever have the support of this great nation! We’re 100% behind you on your journey to gold in Tokyo.

H/T: Barstool Sports