Brooks Koepka Drops F-Bomb On Live TV During The Charles Schwab Challenge

Brooks Koepka got picked up on a mic dropping the f-bomb Thursday during the Charles Schwab Challenge.

Following a shot from Jon Rahm, Koepka could be heard on TV saying “pretty f**king good there.” Legendary announcer Jim Nantz quickly apologized to the viewers. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Watch the humorous moment below.

Jim Nantz was back on the air for all of two minutes before he had to apologize for an f-bomb, I missed sports so much pic.twitter.com/Rk7aRuAvaX — Jay Rigdon (@jayrigdon5) June 11, 2020

Damn, it sure does feel good to have sports back. We have a golfer on a mic dropping an f-bomb and Jim Nantz is apologizing!

It almost feels like everything in the world is perfect. It’s almost like we’re back to normal.

Brooks Koepka (@bkoepka) on Dec 20, 2019 at 3:11pm PST

Also, mad respect to Koepka for the mustache. It takes a lot of confidence to rock a mustache, and he clearly has that in spades.

Everything about this moment was great. Koepka looks like a 1970s porn actor, he dropped an f-bomb on live TV and Nantz handled it like a pro.

If you don’t find the situation above hilarious, that’s on you.

Brooks Koepka (@bkoepka) on Jun 10, 2020 at 1:24pm PDT

Props to Koepka for keeping it real and giving sports fans something to laugh about!