Chrissy Teigen Receives Hilarious ‘Get Well Soon’ Cards From Her Daughter After Getting Her Breast Implants Removed

Model Chrissy Teigen received a hilarious set of “get well soon” cards from her daughter after she had surgery to remove her breast implants.

Teigen shared her cards Thursday on Instagram following her surgery.

“Surgery went perfectly!” Teigen captioned the photo. “So so so so so sore but waking up to this made it go away for half a minute at least.”

The cards were signed by her four-year-old daughter, Luna.

“Have fun pulling your boobies out,” Teigen translated for her followers. (RELATED: Chrissy Teigen Slams Critics Shaming Her For Not Wearing A Bra)

“Bye Boobies,” another card handwritten by Luna said.

Teigen first talked about having her implants removed in an interview with Glamour in March.

“It was more for a swimsuit thing,” Teigen, who modeled for Sports Illustrated Swim told the outlet at the time. “I thought if I’m going to be posing, laid on my back, I want them to be perky! But then you have babies and they fill up with milk and deflate and now I am screwed.”

I love that Luna illustrated a get well soon card for Teigen’s breast implant removal. Talk about teaching a kid about impossible beauty standards at a young age.

We all know she’s going to look just as great without the boobs because Teigen is one of the hottest women on the planet.