CNN Reporter Calls CHAZ ‘Peaceful,’ Says ‘You Have To Worry About The Potential For Bloodshed’

A CNN reporter was on the street in Seattle’s Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ) speaking about how peaceful it was Thursday.

“You have to worry about the potential for bloodshed,” he reported seconds later, speaking about if protesters had to be removed by force.

“Now, if in fact there is going to be federal officers, or federal law enforcement come to this area it is not going to be a pretty situation. Short of some type of major concession they’re not going to leave voluntarily,” he continued.

The reporter said that food is being served, medical tents are present, and people are camping out. He also reported that music played and some watched movies, calling CHAZ “sort of a contradictory situation.”

“On the one hand, it began with force, but right now it’s peaceful,” he said.

The reporter pointed out that Washington is an open carry state and added, “no doubt some of these protesters are armed, so you have to worry about the potential for bloodshed, the potential for violence” in the case that law enforcement does try and remove the activists by force.

Incredible CNN segment. Reporter says how peaceful it is in CHAZ. One of the protesters crashes the shot and tries to organize people to interrupt the report. Reporter then says “no doubt some of these protesters are armed” (contradicting CNN’s report): https://t.co/FBiJaGifZR pic.twitter.com/AnQBI0QOm8 — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) June 12, 2020

Democratic Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan said Thursday night on CNN that the reportedly six-block autonomous zone in her city is “more like a block party atmosphere” than an “armed takeover.”

Cuomo introduced that segment of his show “Cuomo Prime Time” suggesting that Durkan “take back” her city. (RELATED: Calling All Patriots: Will Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan Be Able To Retake The CHAZ?)

Several members of the media, including some at CNN, said that others are unfairly portraying the zone by saying there are armed militants present there. However, numerous reports have shown a mix of both narratives, including the aforementioned CNN reporter in the video.

An activist present at CHAZ has been seen with others openly carrying weapons, who are citing their privileges as Americans under the second amendment despite being inside an “autonomous zone.”