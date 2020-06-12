CORONAVIRUS ISOLATION DAY 92 UPDATE: The Lunch Crew Is Getting Back Together For The First Time In 3 Months

Ladies and gentlemen, the lunch crew is officially getting back together.

Friday marks day 92 of coronavirus quarantine, but we’re about to make a huge move in a few hours that’ll send morale through the roof. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

As many of you know, there’s a rich tradition at this company of doing a Friday lunch with the boys. We’ve had this tradition for years and years. Pretty much since the day I started, we’ve been doing Friday lunches.

Occasionally, we’ve allowed a woman to attend, but we like to keep it a session of the boys drinking beers talking about life. It’s things like this that bind us together.

Well, coronavirus threw a gigantic wrench into those plans, and we had to halt the lunches because of the damn virus.

Today is the day we officially bring the lunch crew together. Below is a live look at me once I show up to the bar.

It’s been a hell of a war against coronavirus, my friends. Many thought the lunch crew would cave once bullets started flying with the virus.

Those people, of course, are absolute idiots. When the war sirens started blaring, the lunch crew reloaded and prepared to do battle.

See, our lunch crew represents everything that’s right with America. We love beer, chase women out of our leagues (occasionally succeeding) and we love football. If coronavirus had killed off the lunch crew forever, then the soul of America would have died with us.

In the spirit of the brave men who came before me carrying my bloodline, I couldn’t fail. So, I fought and fought and then fought some more.

Even on the darkest of days, I refused to give up during this war.

Now, we’ll enjoy the fruits of efforts today when the lunch crew returns to hammer beers.

Remember that when I’m drinking beers today, I’m not doing it for me. I’m doing it for all the guys who never had a chance.

It’s good to be back. It’s damn good to be back!