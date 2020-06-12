‘I Don’t Want To Disband The Police’: Whoopi Goldberg Calls For Police To Just ‘Be Better’

Whoopi Goldberg made it clear she doesn’t support calls “to disband the police” and instead called for them to just “be better.”

The comments came Friday during a panel discussion on "The View" after more than a week of calls by various celebrities to defund the police following George Floyd's death, the man who died while in custody of a Minneapolis police officer.

WATCH:

.@WhoopiGoldberg: “I want the police to be better, but the only way I’m going to feel like the police can get better is if they can recognize really bad behavior.” “We are all American citizens just trying to make the country better.” https://t.co/f8u2wbJuik pic.twitter.com/nvJ7jQEzyn — The View (@TheView) June 12, 2020

"I don't want to disband the police," Goldberg explained to her co-hosts. "I want the police to be better. But the only way I'm going to feel like the police can get better is if they can recognize really bad behavior."

"And if you say here is the bad behavior," she added. "'Yes, we see it. Let's figure out how we can all get together and fix it.' I don't want the baby thrown out with the bath water."

The talkshow host continued, while noting how it’s very clear there’s “an issue,” recalling how there was “correction officers kneeling on somebody’s neck to make fun of George Floyd.”

“That’s not what I want to see,” Whoopi went on. “I don’t want to see officers shoving folks. That’s not what officers are for. Officers are here to protect us, not soldier us.”

“We are not in a war,” she added. “People in this country, we are not in a war. We are all American citizens just trying to make the country better. And that’s what I want to keep fighting for.”