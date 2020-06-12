Foreign Policy Expert Mike Gonzalez Talks Identity Politics, George Floyd And China

Mike Gonzalez, a senior fellow at the Heritage Foundation’s Allison Center for Foreign Policy, spoke with the Daily Caller’s Samantha Renck about his new book, identity politics and more.

“Identity politics is the break-up of American society into groups that are grounded on sex, on race, on ethnicity, even disability status,” Gonzalez explained.

“Rather than working through what has happened to you, and life is hard,” Gonzalez continued, “Rather than emancipating yourself from the problems that life throws your way, you hang onto them and you grieve. Then you say, ‘I’m a victim and this is why you need to pay attention to me because I’m a victim.'”

Gonzalez also discussed the role identity politics has played in responding to George Floyd’s death, China’s use of propaganda and much more. (RELATED: J.K. Rowling Refuses To ‘Bow Down’ For Defending Biological Sex)

