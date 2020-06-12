Packers Quarterback Aaron Rodgers Has A Gigantic Beard

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers currently has a massive beard.

The Super Bowl champion introduced Max Homa at the Charles Schwab Challenge in a Thursday video and his facial hair is unreal.

Take a look at this beast on his face below.

Folks, that’s a beast of a beard and there’s no other way to put it. As a guy who has had facial hair for the past decade, I know a great beard when I see one.

It doesn’t get much better than that. That’s what we like to call an elite beard among facial hair enthusiasts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aaron Rodgers (@aaronrodgers12) on Dec 28, 2019 at 3:50pm PST

I will be the first to admit that I don’t like Aaron Rodgers. After all, that man is responsible for tearing up the Detroit Lions on a regular basis.

However, I get paid to tell the truth. I don’t get paid to sugarcoat stuff and the truth of the matter is that his beard is wildly impressive.

If you’re not growing great facial hair during quarantine, then what are you doing with your life? We literally all have an excuse now to never shave.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aaron Rodgers (@aaronrodgers12) on Apr 30, 2020 at 4:22pm PDT

While I will always cheer against Rodgers on the field, props to him for having a great beard!