Raiders Rookie Receiver Henry Ruggs Is ‘Expected To Be Ready For Training Camp’ After Moving Injury

Las Vegas Raiders rookie receiver Henry Ruggs isn’t expected to miss much time after getting hurt while moving.

The former Alabama superstar was injured while moving stuff in Vegas, but he should be ready to roll sooner than later. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to Adam Schefter, Ruggs “is expected to be ready for training camp whenever it begins.”

Raiders’ first-round pick Henry Ruggs, who was injured last month when he got pinned between a trailer and a car while helping a friend move, got stitches in his thigh but suffered no muscular damage and is expected to be ready for training camp whenever it begins, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 11, 2020

Henry Ruggs getting hurt while moving was such a bizarre situation to begin with. It initially sounded like he could miss some time.

Now it sounds like Ruggs will be just fine once football training camps in the NFL get underway. That’s great news for fans of the Raiders.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Henry J Ruggs III™️ (@ruggs_iii) on Jun 3, 2020 at 10:02pm PDT

All things considered, there isn’t much to be worried about with this situation. As I said before, Ruggs now has a lot of money.

It might be worth shelling out a few bucks in order to get movers next time. As a rising NFL player, it’s not worth risking getting hurt to help a buddy move.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Henry J Ruggs III™️ (@ruggs_iii) on Apr 16, 2020 at 7:15pm PDT

If Ruggs is healthy and ready to go for the upcoming season, then the Raiders could be in for a very fun year.

At the very least, the time for excuses with Derek Carr will officially be over. He’ll have his star WR and he’ll be expected to put up points. If he doesn’t, they might be looking for a change of direction in Las Vegas.