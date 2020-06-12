EXCLUSIVE: Trump Campaign Official Goes To Bat For Facebook, Bashes Biden For Attacking Political Speech Rules

Marc Lotter, the director of strategic communications for the reelection campaign of President Donald Trump joined the Daily Caller’s Stephanie Hamill for a wide ranging interview. He discussed Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s attacks on Facebook’s speech rules, campaign rallies and more.

Biden recently asked his followers to sign an open letter to Facebook requesting the company “change its policies to crack down on misinformation in ads.” The adds he claims helped President Donald Trump win in 2016. (Biden Asks Supporters To Help Him ‘Fix Facebook To Protect Democracy And Beat Trump.)

“I think it’s pretty obvious, they have no way of competing with the tremendous and very sophisticated data operation that we here have at the Trump campaign along with the Republican National Committee and so since they can’t compete with us they do what they always do, change the rules and try to take our advantage away,” said Lotter.

Facebook responded to Biden’s request saying the company would not be changing the rules and will ‘continue protecting political speech’.

Lotter also reacted to the backlash against the campaign’s decision to hold its first rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma on June 19th, the date also known as “Juneteenth” where a race massacre occurred nearly 100 years ago.

