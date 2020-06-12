‘The Book Donald Trump Doesn’t Want You To Read’: John Bolton To Make New Allegations In Memoir

Former National Security Adviser John Bolton is expected to make new allegations against President Donald Trump in his upcoming memoir about his time in the White House.

Simon & Schuster, the publisher for Bolton’s book “The Room Where It Happened,” released a promotional press release Friday. In it, they announced Bolton would accuse the president of committing “Ukraine-like transgressions” with other countries. (RELATED: John Bolton Sides With John Kelly In Dust-Up With Trump)

“This is the book Donald Trump doesn’t want you to read,” the press release states.

The press release also signals that Bolton will be critical of House Democrats’ impeachment process. The White House claimed executive privilege to prevent Bolton from testifying to either the House or the Senate during the impeachment saga. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Jim Jordan Explains Why John Bolton Shouldn’t Testify)

“In fact, (Bolton) argues that the House committed impeachment malpractice by keeping their prosecution focused narrowly on Ukraine when Trump’s Ukraine-like transgressions existed across the full range of his foreign policy — and Bolton documents exactly what those were, and attempts by him and others in the Administration to raise alarm about them,” the press release adds.

According to the press release for Bolton’s new book, Bolton documents Trump’s other “Ukraine-like transgressions” and accuses the House of committing “impeachment malpractice” by only focusing on Ukraine. Bolton refused to testify in the impeachment investigation. pic.twitter.com/nfxCUnY18D — Natasha Bertrand (@NatashaBertrand) June 12, 2020

The House of Representatives impeached Trump late last year over allegations that he withheld aid to Ukraine for political purposes. The Senate voted to acquit the president on both House charges earlier this year.

Bolton said before the Senate trial began that he was “prepared to testify,” but the Senate ultimately voted not to hear witnesses. Bolton’s book is scheduled to be released June 23.