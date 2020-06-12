WH Spokesperson: Book Claiming First Lady Renegotiated Prenup Before Moving To DC ‘Belongs In The Fiction Genre’

Melania Trump’s spokesperson Stephanie Grisham hit back at a new book which claims that the first lady waited to move to the White House in order to renegotiate her prenuptial agreement with President Donald Trump.

“Yet another book about Mrs. Trump with false information and sources,” Grisham shared in a statement noted by The Hill on Friday. (RELATED: Melania Trump Feeds Baby Elephants In Kenya, Ivory Burn Sites)

Melania Trump was in no rush to move into the White House. That’s when she renegotiated her prenup, a new book says. https://t.co/1AxrBoZJN5 — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) June 12, 2020

“This book belongs in the fiction genre,” she added. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Yellow And Black Floral Dress During Munich Trip)

It all comes following a report in the Washington Post about a new book written by one of their reporters, Mary Jordan. It states that Melania was in no rush to move from New York City into the White House following Donald’s election to the presidency. Jordan’s sources claim Melania used the time to “amend her financial agreement with Trump — what Melania referred to as ‘taking care of Barron,'” per CNN.

For those that might not recall, initial reports after the election were that Melania would not move into the White House with the president right away so as to not uproot their then 10-year-old son Barron Trump in the middle of a school year. The first lady and Barron finally moved into the WH in June.

According to the report, the book “The Art of Her Deal: The Untold Story of Melania Trump” is based off more than 100 interviews with Melania’s former schoolmates and with some who are close to the White House. It focuses on the Melania’s life prior to and during her time as first lady.

The Daily Caller has reached out for comment from Grisham, but at time of publication is awaiting response.