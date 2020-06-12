Mickey Mantle’s New York Yankees Contract Sells At Auction For $39,237

Baseball legend Mickey Mantle’s New York Yankees contract sold for $39,237 at an auction.

The contract was one of 15 contracts put up for auction by RR Auction, according to a report published Friday by Page Six.

The four-page baseball contract is signed by Mantle and was dated on Feb. 23, 1953, Page Six reported. Mantle agreed to a payout of $17,500.

“They’re pretty amazing,” RR Auction’s Executive Vice President Bobby Livingston told the New York Post. “They’re like time capsules. These are quality artifacts from the golden age of baseball.” (RELATED: Former NFL Player Sold Baseball Card For How Much?)

“We expect it to go for much more than that,” Livingston said at the time. “More than what he got paid that year.”

I love hearing how much money people will shell out for things like this. It’s just a piece of paper, but it’s also so much more than that. The contract is a piece of history and normal people pay big money to own small pieces of history.

I’m honestly surprised the contract didn’t sell for more than $40,000. Mantle was the best switch hitter of all time and batted 536 home runs throughout his career with the Yankees.