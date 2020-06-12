NCAA Football Oversight Committee Approves 6-Week Preseason Plan For Camps

The return of college football in America received a gigantic boost late Thursday afternoon.

According to Brett McMurphy, the NCAA Football Oversight Committee officially approved a six-week plan for teams to start having formal camps, and teams must practice at least four weeks before they’ll be allowed to play. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

NCAA Football Oversight Committee officially approves 6-week preseason practice plan, sources told @Stadium. NCAA Division I Council expected to approve plan next week. Schools can start in mid/late July, but must practice minimum 4 weeks before being allowed to play, source said — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) June 11, 2020

Yahoo Sports reported that July 13 is believed to be the first day formal camps can begin under the plan. The NCAA Division I Council will now rubber stamp the proposal, and football is back!

We kind of all knew this was going to happen, but it’s still great that it’s now official. There’s been a lot of chatter about this for weeks.

Given the fact we’re in the middle of an ongoing pandemic, you never know when things might change. It’s a very fluid situation.

Despite the fact we’ve been told for a long time that the NCAA Football Oversight Committee would approve the six-week plan, I don’t think anyone wanted to count the chickens before the eggs hatched.

