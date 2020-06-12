Northwestern Football Players Will Start Voluntary Workouts June 22

Northwestern football players will return to campus in 10 days.

According to a release from the Wildcats, voluntary workouts will begin in Evanston starting June 22 amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

While most major universities are already back and underway, the Wildcats are taking a bit more time before getting to work.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Northwestern Football (@nufbfamily) on Jun 11, 2020 at 3:48pm PDT

I suppose it’s better to show up later than never show up at all when it comes to the party that is voluntary workouts.

A large portion of Power Five teams already have workouts underway. The moment the green light was smashed, teams immediately returned.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Northwestern Football (@nufbfamily) on May 26, 2020 at 2:32pm PDT

For whatever reasons Northwestern has, the Wildcats are taking some extra time before getting to work. That’s their choice.

The good news is that they’re finally coming back in less than two weeks. That’s great news for fans of Northwestern and people who love college football in general.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Northwestern Football (@nufbfamily) on Feb 18, 2020 at 6:52am PST

It’s another domino falling in the process and we love to see that!