OJ Simpson Discusses Whether Football Can Happen Without Fans

O.J. Simpson raised some concerns about football games potentially happening without fans.

The legendary NFL running back posted a Twitter video Thursday night about the possibility of fans being kept out of stadiums amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Simpson’s biggest concern is who will eat the lost revenue from ticket sales not happening. Will the owners eat it? Do the players take a pay cut? Watch him break it down below.

Who’s going to eat the loss of ticket income? pic.twitter.com/P0HUAwItM2 — O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32) June 11, 2020

I know I’ve said it before, but I’m going to say it again. It feels like we’re living in “The Twilight Zone” with how Simpson has become a rational voice on Twitter.

Not only has Simpson — who beat the most famous murder case in America during my lifetime — become a level-headed voice on Twitter during the pandemic, but he’s arguably one of the most rational sports voices on the site.

It’s just bizarre to watch unfold. The man keeps it real, cuts everything down the middle and has some surprisingly refreshing takes.

Whether it’s staying safe during the pandemic or whether or not football can happen without fans, Simpson has had some great takes.

Baby steps to getting back to normal!!! pic.twitter.com/K99bpBteBq — O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32) May 17, 2020

Imagine trying to explain this situation to someone back in the 1990s. Imagine explaining that O.J. Simpson would eventually become a social media star.

Life sure does come at you quick.

We’ll see what he talks about next, but I’m personally loving these O.J. videos. The man just doesn’t disappoint.