Olivia Munn To Star In Lead Role In Action Thriller ‘Replay’

Olivia Munn has scored the lead role in an upcoming action thriller called “Replay” and it truly sounds like it will be can’t-miss!

"We are very excited to announce Olivia Munn's attachment to Replay," Brian O'Shea, CEO of The Exchange shared with the Hollywood Reporter in a piece published Friday about the 39-year-old actress' involvement in the film.

"She not only is a wonderful actress, but also well known to our buyers which will help make this strong genre project very popular during the market," he added.

“Audiences are going to witness the birth of the next great action star with Olivia Munn in this film,” Ethan Erwin from Dark Castle added. “And our director, Jimmy Loweree, is an incredible young filmmaker, whose vision for this movie is going to blow people away.”

Checking the movie site IMDb, there is a film called “Replay” listed as in development, but no other information was provided as to a description about the film.

According to the report:

Likened by the filmmakers to John Wick and The Raid in terms of its close-quarter action scenes and to The Terminator for its sci-fi storytelling, Replay is the story of Erin Staffer (Munn), whose husband is kidnapped and murdered. Now, armed only with illegal, bleeding edge tech and a desperate plan, Erin must do everything in her power to change the past and save him.

The “X-Men: Apocalypse” star will not only star in the thriller, but produce alongside ” Erwin and Hal Sadoff of Dark Castle Entertainment.

We can hardly wait!