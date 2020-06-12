Oscars Adding ‘Inclusion Standards’ To Award Eligibility Amid Black Lives Matter Movement

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will require films to meet “representation and inclusion standards” prior to eligibility for awards.

The Oscars didn’t reveal any details of the new standards, according to a news release shared by the organization Friday.

We are excited to announce the next phase of our equity and inclusion initiative. In our efforts to increase representation, we are working to create new industry standards, add new voices to our Board of Governors and expand the Best Picture category. https://t.co/HSIfHtXPVh — The Academy (@TheAcademy) June 12, 2020

“While the Academy has made strides, we know there is much more work to be done in order to ensure equitable opportunities across the board,” Academy CEO Dawn Hudson said in a statement. “The need to address this issue is urgent. To that end, we will amend—and continue to examine—our rules and procedures to ensure that all voices are heard and celebrated.”

"Through the dedication, focus, and concerted effort of our Board of Governors and members on the branch executive committees, the Academy has surpassed the goals of our A2020 initiative," Academy President David Rubin said. "But to truly meet this moment, we must recognize how much more needs to be done, and we must listen, learn, embrace the challenge, and hold ourselves and our community accountable."

The initiative was created to “advance inclusion in the entertainment industry and increase representation within its membership and the greater film community.”

A task force consisting of industry leaders will be formed by the end of July, according to the news release.

The move to become more inclusive comes after the Oscars were criticized in 2016 under the hashtag #OscarsSoWhite after no people of color were nominated for awards for two years in a row.