Autopsy Report Indicates Former Playboy Playmate Ashley Mattingly Died From Gunshot Wound

Former Playboy Playmate Ashley Mattingly, who struggled with substance abuse, took her own life with a gunshot wound to the head, according to her autopsy report. She was 33.

According to the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office in Texas, the former playmate put a handgun in her mouth and pulled the trigger, per TMZ in a piece published Friday. Mattingly, who was Playboy’s Miss March in 2011, was found dead in her Austin home back in April. (RELATED: Hollywood Reacts To Death Of Legendary Actress Doris Day)

The toxicology report, obtained by the outlet, also showed that the Playboy model had opiates and benzodiazepines in her system at the time of her death. (RELATED: Legendary Comic Don Rickles Died At Age 90)

As previously reported, her sister Christy and brother Billy told the outlet their sister had taken her own life at her home in Austin. She reportedly left a suicide note.

Ashley’s family said she was found unresponsive at her home after a friend called the Austin Police Department for a wellness check at her residence.

The family said she had been struggling with substance abuse but was “trying to get her life back on track.”

The former Playmate made headlines in 2016 for being charged with driving under the influence after allegedly driving her golf cart into several parked cars.

She was also a victim of domestic violence at the hands of her ex-boyfriend, Lane Garrison, who was convicted of domestic battery in 2012.