‘It’s A Point Blank Punk Move’: Spike Lee Rails Against Roger Goodell For Kaepernick-Free Apology

Director Spike Lee lashed out at NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after he apologized for the league’s position on national anthem protests.

Calling it "a point blank punk move," Lee said during a Friday appearance on ABC's "The View" that Goodell's failure to mention former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick made his apology ring hollow.

Host Sunny Hostin had said earlier in the week that she felt Kaepernick should have been a part of the NFL's apology as well, and she reiterated her position to Lee.

"Roger Goodell made a statement admitting that the NFL was wrong for not listening to players who peacefully protested, but at no time during his mea culpa did he mention the man who started the movement which was Colin Kaepernick," Hostin explained. "What do you think at this point is owed to Colin? I say he deserves, you know, his job back. He deserves back pay. He deserves a Nobel Peace Prize, but what do you think he deserves?"

“Well, I think that Mr. Roger Goodell, the commissioner of the ‘No Freedom League,’ that apology was weak,” Lee replied. “It was piss-poor, and plain bogus. How can you apologize for your misguided acts probably spurred on by Agent Orange and the White House and not mention Colin Kaepernick? It is a point-blank punk move, and I mean every word I say. It was a punk move.”

Goodell’s video apology was posted a week earlier and captioned, “We, the NFL, condemn racism and the systematic oppression of Black People. We, the NFL, admit we were wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier and encourage all to speak out and peacefully protest. We, the NFL, believe Black Lives Matter. #InspireChange.”