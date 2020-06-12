Officers Kill Suspect Of Police Station Attack In California Vineyard Standoff

The suspect in the shooting of a California sheriff’s deputy was killed by police Thursday evening ending a multi-day search for the man, according to the Paso Robles Police Department.

Suspect Mason James Lira first engaged with the police Wednesday morning when he began shooting a handgun at the police station. After he fled the scene, a manhunt involving multiple police departments and the California Highway Patrol ensued leading to Lira’s death Thursday, the police said in a Facebook post.

“As everyone has heard by now, we were not able to come to a peaceful resolution with Mr. Lira,” police department said.

Sheriff’s Deputy Nicholas Dreyfus was identified as the officer wounded during the attack on the police station. Dreyfus was flown to a trauma center after taking a gunshot to the head and is in guarded condition, according to a San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office press release. (RELATED: These Are The Police Officers Shot During The Riots)

Police believe Lira is responsible also for the shooting of a homeless man that occurred after the police station attack, according to the Associated Press. The homeless man was discovered dead near a train station with a single gunshot wound to the back of his head, according to police.

This is our suspect from the active shooter. If you see him or have info, call 9-1-1 or 805-237-6464 pic.twitter.com/S2xFZFnCkm — Paso Robles Police (@PasoRoblesPD) June 10, 2020

Lira was able to evade police officers because every time they approached a location where he was hidden, he would fire at them. The episode came to an end in a dramatic standoff near a vineyard when Lira came out of a hiding spot firing at officers, according to the Associated Press.

After going back into hiding, Lira then made a run for it engaging again in a firefight with police officers. He was finally shot and killed, but not before wounding three police officers. The officers are all expected to make a full recovery, a police press release stated.

Lira, who had recently been released from jail, had stolen two handguns, Ty Lewis Chief of the Paso Robles Police told the Associated Press. Lewis said he believes the attack on the police station was premeditated.

Lira’s father said his son didn’t “have a beef” with the police in an interview with the Associated Press. Rather, he blamed Lira’s behavior on Lira not taking his prescribed medications.

“Now the real work begins as this investigation is in its infancy. Our department will be repaired. Broken windows fixed,” police posted on Facebook. “Tomorrow is a new day. We will recover from this.”

